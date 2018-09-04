'This Is Us': Stunning New Season 3 Art Shot By Famed Photographer Annie Leibovitz

The Pearson family are giving us all kinds of feels in the stunning new Season 3 art for NBC's "This Is Us" – shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.



Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) are giving us serious vibes, while Rebecca (Mandy Moore) looks wistful next to Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

Kevin (Justin Hartley) is looking off into the distance, while Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are both making us wonder what's on their minds after saying "I do" in the Season 2 finale.