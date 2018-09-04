'This Is Us': Stunning New Season 3 Art Shot By Famed Photographer Annie Leibovitz

The Pearson family are
giving us all kinds of feels in the stunning new Season 3 art for NBC's
"This Is Us" – shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.
Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) are giving us serious vibes, while Rebecca (Mandy Moore) looks wistful next to Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).
Kevin (Justin Hartley) is looking off into the distance, while Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are both making us wonder what's on their minds after saying "I do" in the Season 2 finale.
"Family is forever" reads the tagline on the stunning new set of pics.
In Season 3, viewers will be introduced to Jack's brother, something Milo told Access he is excited to see explored this year.
"There's always been an understanding about what these two young men experienced in the household that they grew up in that wasn't so positive," Milo told Access recently.
"It was one of those things to see Jack's childhood confidante and to understand the impact of the loss of his brother and what that kind of like propelled in him as [he was] moving into full adulthood," Milo added. "We're excited."
Jack's brother will be played by Michael Angarano, who also plays Jack McFarland's (Sean Hayes) son on "Will & Grace," and Eddie in Showtime's "I'm Dying Up Here."
At another event, Mandy told Access that the new season of "This Is Us" will also reveal more about Jack and Rebecca's early days.
"I do know for sure that the Jack and Rebecca sort of origin story will be explored in Season 3, which I'm excited about – their courtship, the sweet moments," she said.
The new season of "This Is Us" will premiere Sept. 25 at 9 PM ET/PT on NBC.
-- Jolie Lash