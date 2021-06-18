Usher Attends President Biden’s Signing To Make Juneteenth a Federal Holiday

Usher joined a historic day in American history.

The pop singer watched as President Biden signed legislation on Thursday which created Juneteenth as a new federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery.

It’s the first new federal holiday since 1983 when Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously on Tuesday and on Wednesday The House voted 415-14 before sending the bill to Biden.

Usher shared photos a few photos of the monumental day, which included a sweet pic of himself hugging Vice President Kamala Harris.

He captioned the post, writing, “It’s finally official.. #Juneteenth”

“This is a day of profound weight and profound power, a day in which we remember the moral stain, the terrible toll that slavery took on the country and continues to take,” Biden said.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers informed the enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, that they were free, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. The news of their freedom occurred two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaved in Southern States.

