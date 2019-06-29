‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Are Officially Married

Looks like Jax (finally) got it Wright!

On Saturday evening, “Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright got married in a castle fit for a princess in Versailles, Kentucky.

The couple said “I Do” in front of friends, family, and all of their fellow “Vanderpump” castmates including Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken, who surprised the couple in an emotional moment!

“They were ecstatic and so touched,” their rep said according to People.

READ: Lisa Vanderpump Is Officially Saying Goodbye To ‘RHOBH’: All The Details Behind Her Exit

Other Bravolebrities in attendance included “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose and “Summer House” alums Lauren Wirkus and Stephen McGee.

Brittany wore her fairytale dream dress designed by Netta BenShabu that transformed into three different looks throughout the night, according to People. Jax went with a classic black tuxedo by Jack Victor.

The 12 bridesmaids, including Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix wore purple gowns while the groomsman, including best men Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval wore matching black tuxedos with Givenchy sunglasses.

READ: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals She’s An ‘Alcoholic’

Lance Bass, who is also Jax’s business partner, officiated the courtyard ceremony surrounded by white and ivory-colored flowers.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was originally asked to do the honors, but had to step down after her mother’s sudden death earlier this month.

Before the ceremony, Jax shared an emotional Instagram photo of the empty chairs in the castle’s courtyard with one taken by a photo of his late father.

“My dad, always early,” he captioned the photo.

Jax’s father, Ronald Cauchi, died of cancer in December of 2017.

“It’s really, obviously very bittersweet,” he said in a statement to People. “My parents won’t be there. That’s the hard part about it, but it’s obviously a big day in both of our lives. We’re both very, very excited.”

A huge congratulations to the happy couple!