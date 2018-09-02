'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Is Engaged To Boyfriend Randall Emmett – See How He Proposed!

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the New York Premiere of 'Gotti' at SVA Theater on June 14, 2018 in New York City.
Lala Kent is off the market!
Just in time for her 28th birthday, the "Vanderpump Rules" beauty is engaged to boyfriend Randall Emmett. She excitedly broke the news in an Instagram post on Sunday morning, alongside a photo of her and her newly minted fiancé locking lips under a beachside fireworks display.
"Last night was the best night of my entire life," Lala wrote. "I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he's here. I'm the happiest girl in the world."
Randall also acknowledged the couple's huge news on his Instagram page, sharing a photo of Lala flashing her engagement ring as he kissed her cheek.
"She said 'yes,'" he simply captioned the shot.
Randall popped the question during a romantic weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate the reality star's 28th birthday. The film producer snapped Instagram Stories of their beautiful Saturday in "Cabo paradise," documenting the hours leading up to his proposal.
In one shot, Lala posed for a pre-dinner photo, wearing a patterned dress and strappy heels, a Louis Vuitton bag in her hands and the Pacific Ocean behind her. The couple then headed to the sand, where they dined by the sea as the sun began to set.
Instagram / @RandallEmmettFilms
Instagram / @RandallEmmettFilms
According to PEOPLE, Randall set up a screen on the beach to watch an episode of "Friends," one of his girlfriend's favorite television shows. Instead, the screen showed footage of the couple's best moments.
As the video came to a close, Randall got down on one knee and proposed to Lala. When the 47-year-old slipped the engagement ring on her finger, the moment was punctuated by a fireworks show.
"It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I'm still in shock," Lala told the publication.
Randall gave Lala a six-carat, round brilliant diamond by jewelry designer Richie Rich. While Lala showed off the sparkler in her own Instagram announcement, the jeweler gave fans an even closer look, posting a zoomed-in video of the glittering rock.
Lala and Randall spent the rest of their night partying in celebration of their upcoming nuptials. In a series of Instagram Stories, the lovebirds documented dancing to Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There It Is)" in a Mexican bar, balloon animal hats atop their heads.
The bride-to-be also cheekily flashed her engagement ring to the camera. "Baby, show them what it looks like on your chest or on your face!" She shouted over the music, pressing her hand against her fiancé's nose and lips.
Instagram / @LalaKent
Two months ago, Lala revealed on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show that Randall had asked her late father, Kent Burningham, for her hand in marriage before his death in April.
"That makes me so happy, because I am struggling with the fact that I won't have a dad to see me have babies or get married," she said at the time. "So it just means a lot to me that Rand did that before he passed."
While Lala's father wasn't there to share in her excitement, the brunette felt her father's presence in spirit. Late Saturday night, the SURver shared an Instagram Stories snap of a shimmering star in the sky, which she interpreted as a sign from her deceased dad.
"That's my dad, starting his babies (sic) 28th birthday in celebration," she typed atop the photo.
Instagram / @LalaKent