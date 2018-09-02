'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Is Engaged To Boyfriend Randall Emmett – See How He Proposed!

Lala Kent is off the market!

Just in time for her 28th birthday, the "Vanderpump Rules" beauty is engaged to boyfriend Randall Emmett. She excitedly broke the news in an Instagram post on Sunday morning, alongside a photo of her and her newly minted fiancé locking lips under a beachside fireworks display.

"Last night was the best night of my entire life," Lala wrote. "I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he's here. I'm the happiest girl in the world."