‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals She’s An ‘Alcoholic’

Lala Kent is getting candid about her battle with alcoholism.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star took her to Instagram Story on Sunday to share that she is an “alcoholic.”

“Five months ago, I came to the realization that I am an alcoholic, and I am now a friend of Bill W., which you will never know how much this program means to me and has given me new life,” she said in the video.

The reality star, 29, has turned to Bill Wilson’s Alcoholics Anonymous 12-Step program.

“I always say if you don’t have to be sober, I wouldn’t recommend it, but me – as someone who does need to be sober – being in my right frame of mind every single day is truly incredible,” she went on.

“When I’m having the roughest day I could possibly have, I – for once in a very, very long time – see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. ” I know that tomorrow is going to be ok.”

Lala revealed that her sobriety program has been crucial in the wake of losing her father Kent Burningham last April.

“The program has allowed me to sit down and remember my dad in a clear frame of mind, and remember what he brought to my life, what he meant to me, what he taught me, ” she continued.

The “Give Them Lala” beauty founder added that giving up drinking has helped her deal with her anxiety.

“I have been open about suffering from anxiety, and not saying that I don’t anymore, but it has gone down tremendously since I gave up drinking and I don’t smoke weed anymore,” she said. “I’m a clean baby!”

