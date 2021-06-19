Vanessa Bryant & Natalia Bryant Stun In Vibrant Ensembles At ‘F9’ Premiere

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant are super stylish!

The mother-daughter duo stepped out on Friday June 18, 2021 at the premiere for “F9” in Los Angeles.

Vanessa rocked a neon green form-fitting dress and paired it with bright yellow shoes, a metallic clutch and long, flowing waves in her hair.

Her daughter Natalia opted for a bright red blazer and pants number with a colorful top underneath, matching cherry red strappy pumps and a bold red lip to match.

Vanessa posted about her night out sharing a selfie on Instagram writing, “F9 Premiere with my baby @nataliabryant.”

After the event they snagged some late night grub at In-N-Out. Vanessa posted about it on her Instagram story, sharing a snap from their late night adventures.

“Cali Girl Must 12:45 a.m. Post-Premiere Meal with @nataliabryant,” she wrote.

Seems like a super fun night sound!

— Stephanie Swaim