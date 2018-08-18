Vanessa Hudgens Calls Austin Butler Her Best Friend & Love As She Celebrates His Birthday

Vanessa Hudgens knows how to have a good time in honor of her main squeeze! 

Vanessa shared a fun photo where she's rocking a bikini and drinking margaritas out of a blender in honor of Austin Butler's birthday. Vanessa hilariously captioned the photo, "When u find yourself drinking frozen margaritas out of the blender lol cause it’s your mans birthday of course 🎉🎉🎉🎉."

When u find yourself drinking frozen margaritas out of the blender lol cause it’s your mans birthday of course ????????????????

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

The party didn't stop there either! On Friday, Vanessa celebrated Austin's 27th birthday with a super sweet snap where they are sharing a kiss. 

She captioned the romantic pic, "Happy birthday to my best friend and my love @austinbutler ❤️😍🌹 I’m a lucky lady 😝except for when we’re playing chess. Then I’m not so lucky. Lol." 

Happy birthday to my best friend and my love @austinbutler ❤️???????? I’m a lucky lady ????except for when we’re playing chess. Then I’m not so lucky. Lol

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Vanessa opened up to Access at the premiere of "Dog Days" about her relationship with her longtime love. They've been together for seven years and there is a big reason why.

Check out what she had to say about him above! 

