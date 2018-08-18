Vanessa Hudgens Calls Austin Butler Her Best Friend & Love As She Celebrates His Birthday

Vanessa Hudgens knows how to have a good time in honor of her main squeeze!
Vanessa shared a fun photo where she's rocking a bikini and drinking margaritas out of a blender in honor of Austin Butler's birthday. Vanessa hilariously captioned the photo, "When u find yourself drinking frozen margaritas out of the blender lol cause it’s your mans birthday of course 🎉🎉🎉🎉."
The party didn't stop there either! On Friday, Vanessa celebrated Austin's 27th birthday with a super sweet snap where they are sharing a kiss.
She captioned the romantic pic, "Happy birthday to my best friend and my love @austinbutler ❤️😍🌹 I’m a lucky lady 😝except for when we’re playing chess. Then I’m not so lucky. Lol."
Vanessa opened up to Access at the premiere of "Dog Days" about her relationship with her longtime love. They've been together for seven years and there is a big reason why.
