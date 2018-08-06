Vanessa Hudgens Gets Real About Her Favorite Memory From 'High School Musical'

It seems like just yesterday Vanessa Hudgens was "Breaking Free" from her star-making role in "High School Musical."
On Saturday, the 29-year-old actress answered questions from fans on her Instagram Stories, where she opened up about her experience on the hit Disney Channel trilogy. One follower was eager to know about her favorite memory from filming—and her answer hit right in the feels.
"Probably the moment in the final 'High School Musical' when the curtain drops," Vanessa said. "Because it was such a real moment of us saying goodbye to kind of our childhood."
The "Springbreakers" star was just 18 years old when "HSM" catapulted her into the spotlight in 2006. The first film immediately became a success for the House of Mouse, drawing in 7.7 million viewers. Even the movie's soundtrack was a hit and became certified quadruple platinum by the RIAA. Vanessa went on to star in both "High School Musical 2" and "High School Musical 3: Senior Year" before she said goodbye to the Wildcats for good.
Vanessa famously dated her "HSM" co-star Zac Efron after meeting him on the set of the first film in 2005. They dated for five years before calling it quits in 2010. Despite being the teenage dream couple in the early aughts, the actress shut down any hope of a Zanessa reunion.
"Oh, yeah, no... That's not a thing that happens", she previously told Us Weekly. "I completely lost contact with him."