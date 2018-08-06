Vanessa Hudgens Gets Real About Her Favorite Memory From 'High School Musical'

It seems like just yesterday Vanessa Hudgens was "Breaking Free" from her star-making role in "High School Musical."

On Saturday, the 29-year-old actress answered questions from fans on her Instagram Stories, where she opened up about her experience on the hit Disney Channel trilogy. One follower was eager to know about her favorite memory from filming—and her answer hit right in the feels.

"Probably the moment in the final 'High School Musical' when the curtain drops," Vanessa said. "Because it was such a real moment of us saying goodbye to kind of our childhood."