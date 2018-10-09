Vanessa Hudgens Goes Old Hollywood Glamour At 2018 American Music Awards In Slinky Pink Dress

Vanessa Hudgens is officially channeling Old Hollywood at the 2018 American Music Awards!
The "High School Musical" alum was looking like a total knockout as she went for the glamour days of Tinseltown in a blush pink Cushnie silk dress with a down-to-there neckline. She added a set of Brian Atwood pumps and a Little Rock and roll with a thunderbolt ear piece. Vanessa polished off the look with a pretty side parted hairstyle and luminescent blush pink makeup to match her dress.
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
And she shot the camera — not one — but several come hither looks as she made her way down the red carpet!
Sadly, her boyfriend Austin Butler was nowhere to be found on the red carpet. It looks like Vanessa was hitting this award show solo this year.
