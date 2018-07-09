Vanessa Hudgens Shares Sizzling Snaps With Austin Butler From Romantic Turks & Caicos Trip

Vanessa Hudgens is on the best "bae-cation" ever with boyfriend Austin Butler.
On Sunday, the 29-year-old actress shared a series of sizzling snaps on the beach in Turks & Caicos. Vanessa was all smiles in a sweet selfie with her boo, Austin.
"My heaven," she captioned the selfie, along with some flirty emojis. Austin proved to be the best boyfriend ever by taking dozens of Instagram pics of his girl making a splash in the water for her Instagram.
"Sorry for the influx of vacation pics. I just wanna share it all!!!," she captioned the post. The "High School Musical" star went on to share several more snaps from her vacation – including one of her posing on the sand, showing off her view and giving her followers a look at her chic beach style.
Vanessa was sure to give her hunky beau photo credit for the pics. When a fan left a comment asking about Austin, the actress cheekily replied, "Who do u think is taking the pictures lol."
The two have been dating since 2011 and have proven to be major relationship goals over the past seven years. Though Vanessa and Austin's busy work lives often keep them apart, the "Powerless" star previously revealed to People that they are able to make long-distance love work.
"Just communication, communication is key," she told People. "I think that if anything's bothering you, don't hold it in. Always bring it up and just talk about it. Uncensor yourself and just be open."