Vanessa Hudgens Talks Festival Style

Access: Do you sort of have a theme for some of the stuff you're going to wear? 'Cause you had the butterfly outfit the one time, with the wings. ... Taking you back [with that memory].

Vanessa: I found those wings and I was obsessed with them, and Camilla's a brand that I love. They make super-amazing like, basically butterfly floral dresses. So, I threw that together. But it's honestly whatever I find that year, whatever I'm into that year. Just kind of anything goes and that's why I love festivals because it's truly a place to express yourself where judgment is out the window.

Access: Tell me about your -- especially related to this [Sinful Colors collection] -- tell me about your festival nail style.

Vanessa: Just fun. I mean, that's one of the reasons why I wanted to do a festival collection. It is a place where you can go and express yourself and do anything your heart desires when it comes to beauty and the nail polish collection is one that I am very fond of. There's a bunch of really amazing, fun colors and a bunch of them work really well together so you can do like an ombre look on your nails where you put the two colors together, and it's just fun. I love being able to express myself through beauty.

Access: How involved in the process were you? In the colors?

Vanessa: I was involved to the point of being very overwhelmed (laughs). There are so many colors on this planet. It's kind of crazy the combinations you can do, but definitely sat at a table with hundreds of colors in front of me, kind of picking and choosing how to throw it all together.