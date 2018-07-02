Vanessa Paradis Marries Director Samuel Benchetrit In Stunning French Town Hall Ceremony

Vanessa Paradis poses during the Chanel 2012/13 Cruise Collection Photocall at Chateau de Versailles on May 14, 2012

(Getty Images)

Actress and model Vanessa Paradis married French film director Samuel Benchetrit in a small ceremony in a tiny village in France over the weekend. 

The happy couple said "I do" at the town hall in the village of Saint-Simeon, just outside of Paris, in front of a small group of family and friends. Vanessa looked ethereal in a white gown, which featured a V-neck style bodice with a sheer neckline. The dress nipped in at the waist to show off her tiny frame. She paired the stunning bridal gown with a traditional mantilla veil, which she wore with purple flowers in her blonde hair. 

#celebrity Французская актриса и певица Ванесса Паради впервые вышла замуж! Ее избранником стал режиссёр Самуэль Беншетри. Такой нежный и по-французски утонченный образ подобрала для свадьбы Ванесса: приталенное платье без лишних украшений, фата средней длины, букет пастельных тонов и изящные соцветия в волосах.???? ____________________ French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis and Samuel Benchetrit are married! Congratulations ???? Such a delicate and French refined look was picked up for the wedding by Vanessa: a fitted dress with no unnecessary ornaments, a veil of medium length, a bouquet of pastel tones and tender buds of flowers in her hair. Lovely!???? #vanessaparadis #wedding #marriage #celebritywedding #samuelbenchetrit #congratulations #engagement #свадьба #ванессапаради #знаменитости #селебрити #франция #свадьбавофранции #французскийманикюр #французскийстиль #невеста #стильневесты #weddinginspo #weddinginspiration #мечтысбываются #hotnews

A post shared by Bridal Book (@bridalbook.blog) on

The groom looked dapper in a navy blue suit. The stunning ceremony was sweet and quaint and totally European chic!

Vanessa's two children with her ex Johnny Depp — Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp — were also in attendance at the nuptials. Lily-Rose looked summery and fresh in a yellow dress and sunglasses. 

The children were spotted tossing flower petals as their mom exited the hall as a married woman. Vanessa and Samuel began dating about two years ago. She was previously in a 14-year relationship with Depp, but they split in June 2012. 

Congrats, Vanessa!

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La LA

Related news

Latest News