Vanessa Paradis Marries Director Samuel Benchetrit In Stunning French Town Hall Ceremony

Actress and model Vanessa Paradis married French film director Samuel Benchetrit in a small ceremony in a tiny village in France over the weekend.

The happy couple said "I do" at the town hall in the village of Saint-Simeon, just outside of Paris, in front of a small group of family and friends. Vanessa looked ethereal in a white gown, which featured a V-neck style bodice with a sheer neckline. The dress nipped in at the waist to show off her tiny frame. She paired the stunning bridal gown with a traditional mantilla veil, which she wore with purple flowers in her blonde hair.