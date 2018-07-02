Vanessa Paradis Marries Director Samuel Benchetrit In Stunning French Town Hall Ceremony

(Getty Images)
Actress and model Vanessa Paradis married French film director Samuel Benchetrit in a small ceremony in a tiny village in France over the weekend.
The happy couple said "I do" at the town hall in the village of Saint-Simeon, just outside of Paris, in front of a small group of family and friends. Vanessa looked ethereal in a white gown, which featured a V-neck style bodice with a sheer neckline. The dress nipped in at the waist to show off her tiny frame. She paired the stunning bridal gown with a traditional mantilla veil, which she wore with purple flowers in her blonde hair.
The groom looked dapper in a navy blue suit. The stunning ceremony was sweet and quaint and totally European chic!
Vanessa's two children with her ex Johnny Depp — Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp — were also in attendance at the nuptials. Lily-Rose looked summery and fresh in a yellow dress and sunglasses.
The children were spotted tossing flower petals as their mom exited the hall as a married woman. Vanessa and Samuel began dating about two years ago. She was previously in a 14-year relationship with Depp, but they split in June 2012.
Congrats, Vanessa!