Venice Film Festival 2019: See All Of The Stars’ Gorgeous Red Carpet Style

The Venice Film Festival has already kicked off on a stylish note!

Hollywood’s biggest stars are currently in Italy for the renowned festival and are using the opportunity to show off their best looks.

At the premiere of Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” star Scarlett Johansson dazzled in a strapless, red sequined dress with a sweetheart neckline, her back tattoo on full display. She was joined by co-stars Laura Dern and Adam Driver, who both dressed to the nines for the occasion.

Kate Upton, Elsa Hosk, Candice Swanepoel and other top models also attended the premiere in style.

Venice Film Festival 2019: All The Best Star Style View Gallery

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt made a statement at the opening of astronaut flick “Ad Astra,” with Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga and a pregnant Bar Rafaeli among the other red-carpet scene stealers.

Check out all of the best fashion photos from the festival thus far in the gallery above.