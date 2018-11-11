Victoria Beckham Rocks Chic White Hot Pantsuit At The People's Choice Awards 2018

Victoria Beckham is here to slay.
The fashion mogul hit the red carpet at the 2018 People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 11 and looked fierce in a white-hot look!
The Brit put her best fashion foot forward in a white pantsuit that boasted clean lines and showed off her slim physique! She added a touch of femininity to the style with a lacy white shirt underneath and a set of classic black stilettos.
Victoria Beckham attends the People's Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Her hair was pulled back in her signature chignon and she went for simple makeup to complete the look.
Prior to the carpet, she shared videos of herself getting ready and having her nails done.
"We're gonna go with kind of a bright, powerful red. This length is perfect, it's nice. The shape is strong, totally deliberate and powerful," celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik said on Victoria's Instagram Story.
Victoria also had a last minute hair cut in her car prior to arriving at the award show!
Posh Spice knows how to roll with last-minute glam!
-- Stephanie Swaim