Victoria Beckham Says Fashion Industry ‘Has A Huge Role To Play’ In Black Lives Matter Movement

Victoria Beckham is calling on the fashion world to step up in the movement for black lives.

The former Spice Girl and fashion mogul shared a to action for her industry on Instagram amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd.

“Watching things unfold and learning more about the Black Lives Matter movement, I’ve been truly sickened by how deeply ingrained racism is in our society,” she wrote in part. “It’s clear that it’s each of our responsibilities to speak out and I want to use my platform for education, conversation and change.”

“The fashion industry has a huge role to play, and for me, it starts with representation, both within my business and who we work with externally,” she continued. “I’ve always aimed for inclusivity, but we all need to look inwards and be better.”

Victoria told fans that her company had set up an internal working group and would provide additional support to ensure that they are all “listening to each other, discussing the issues, identifying unconscious bias,” and ensuring their “short and long-term actions” reflect what they have learned.

“Whilst things won’t change or be solved in a day, we clearly can’t wait another day to start, and I am absolutely committed to being better and doing more, both personally and professionally,” she wrote. “I hope you all share my sentiment and are doing the same with your friends, family, brands and businesses so that we all play our part in this vital issue.”

Victoria’s husband David Beckham has also used his platform to speak out against racial injustice. The soccer star participated in #BlackoutTuesday and re-shared a powerful photo of Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna.

“A picture speaks more than a thousand words,” he wrote. “Never lose that beautiful smile Gianna. ⁣We have to make sure that outrage turns into action. We all have to take responsibility for doing better, we all have to listen and learn. We can all be part of the change that we need to see in our world.”