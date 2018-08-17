Victoria Beckham Takes Kids Harper, Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn To School In Sumba For Inspirational Day

Victoria Beckham is teaching her kids the power of giving back!

The former Spice Girl took her four children, Harper, Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn, to visit a school in Sumba where they helped out with teaching students English and played games with them.

The Beckham brood seemed to fit right in, with little Harper posing for a snap with some newfound friends in Sumba.

"Special day with the inspiring students in Sumba.We loved hanging out helping to teach English and play games!@nihisumba @sumbafoundationX," Victoria captioned the snap.