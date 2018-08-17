Victoria Beckham Takes Kids Harper, Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn To School In Sumba For Inspirational Day

Victoria Beckham is teaching her kids the power of giving back!

The former Spice Girl took her four children, Harper, Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn, to visit a school in Sumba where they helped out with teaching students English and played games with them. 

The Beckham brood seemed to fit right in, with little Harper posing for a snap with some newfound friends in Sumba. 

"Special day with the inspiring students in Sumba.We loved hanging out helping to teach English and play games!@nihisumba @sumbafoundationX," Victoria captioned the snap. 

Special day with the inspiring students in Sumba.We loved hanging out helping to teach English and play games!@nihisumba @sumbafoundation X

Victoria also shared this sweet video on her Instagram page and opened up about what a wonderful day it was to spend time with "happy students" and teachers. 

Beautiful day in Sumba with such happy students x kisses from us all x @sumbafoundation @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham X VB

The entire Beckham crew also made sure to pose for a pic with kids from the school. 

Inspiring day spending time as a family with the teachers and happy students @nihisumba @sumbafoundation X VB

The Beckham family added in the sweet visit to the school amid a family vacation.

Love my babies ????kisses from us all x VB

