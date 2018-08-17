Victoria Beckham Takes Kids Harper, Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn To School In Sumba For Inspirational Day

Victoria Beckham shared a photo with Harper Beckham posing for a pic with some newfound friends. (Credit: Instagram)
Victoria Beckham is teaching her kids the power of giving back!
The former Spice Girl took her four children, Harper, Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn, to visit a school in Sumba where they helped out with teaching students English and played games with them.
The Beckham brood seemed to fit right in, with little Harper posing for a snap with some newfound friends in Sumba.
"Special day with the inspiring students in Sumba.We loved hanging out helping to teach English and play games!@nihisumba @sumbafoundationX," Victoria captioned the snap.
Victoria also shared this sweet video on her Instagram page and opened up about what a wonderful day it was to spend time with "happy students" and teachers.
The entire Beckham crew also made sure to pose for a pic with kids from the school.
The Beckham family added in the sweet visit to the school amid a family vacation.
