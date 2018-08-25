Victoria Beckham's Mini-Me Daughter Harper Copies Her Iconic Posh Spice Bob

Like mother, like daughter!
Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper Beckham followed in her mom's chic footsteps with her latest haircut. The fashion designer posted photos on Instagram of her 7-year-old modeling a cute new bob—which happens to resemble Victora's iconic Posh Spice hairstyle from the '90s!
"Hair cut for our baby girl x kisses from Harper x #howchic," the proud mom captioned the pictures.
The haircut comes less than two weeks after the former pop star admitted her daughter was watching "Spice World" on the repeat during their recent family vacation in Indonesia.
"Not only is Harper obsessed with the Spice Buss [sic]...... She now wants a 'little Gucci dress,'" Victoria confessed on her Instagram Story.
It's obvious Victoria is raising her very own mini-me!
-- Gabi Duncan