'Victoria' Star Jenna Coleman Shares New Picture From Season 3 Set & It's Royally Awesome!

Queen Victoria is back in the castle!

"Victoria" star Jenna Coleman —who plays Queen Victoria in the hit Masterpiece series — shared a new photo from set as they film Season 3 and she looks lovelier than ever. Jenna shared a pic where she's dressed in a formal gown and walking through the castle and sees herself in two mirrors.

She captioned the shot, "take two" with several filming emojis!

Fans freaked out over the Instagram snap, feverishly liking the photo and adding notes like "You are my queen."