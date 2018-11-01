The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: Performers & Air Date Revealed!

It's that time of year again!
Preparations for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show are underway, and the performance lineup and air date have finally been revealed!
In just one week, the show will be returning to New York City to tape and will air Sunday, Dec. 2at 10 PM EST on ABC.
This year, the stacked lineup of musical guests will include The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Bebe Rexha, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, and Kelsea Ballerini!
If that doesn’t get you excited, the list of VS angels that will be strutting their wings will!
Angels that will hit the runway include Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell, Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, etc.
Wow, just wow. Can it be December now?