Victoria's Secret Model Devon Windsor Gets Engaged In Stunning Private Island Proposal

It's official! Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor had the most lavish proposal of all time! The 24-year-old model's boyfriend Johnny Dex popped the question after flying her to a private island where he had convinced her she was "flying to a photoshoot." When she looked down for the plane, she saw "Marry Me?" written in the sand as well as a private picnic set up.

Need photos of the romantic gesture? Look right here!

Devon posted the stunning shot with the caption, "When you think you’re flying into a photoshoot and then you look down and see this.... this was the best day of my life and I cannot wait to marry the best person in the whole universe! I’m the luckiest woman in the world! 💋✈️🙏🏼💍❤️.