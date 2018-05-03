Vin Diesel: Mia Toretto Is Coming Back & Africa May Be The Location For Next 'Fast & Furious'

Things may get fast and furious in Africa!

Vin Diesel revealed that he and the rest of the guys have their eyes set on bringing "The Fast and the Furious 9" to Africa, and there's already going to be a special twist!

"I can say that there's a few locations that we have been wanting to travel with this franchise, and one of them is Africa," Vin told Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover. "We haven't taken the franchise to Africa and we've been promising Africa that we would."

While Vin couldn't say one way or the other if Dame Helen Mirren would make a return to the hit franchise, he did say another woman would be back in action — Mia Toretto aka Jordana Brewster.

"The thing I'm most excited about is the fact that we're finally going to catch up with Mia Toretto in the ninth chapter. And I'm sure if you're smart, you can tell what all of that implies," he hinted.

The next "Fast" film will follow up 2017's box office powerhouse, "The Fate of the Furious," which brought Charlize Theron and Scott Eastwood into the mix. Vin and Luda said after all these years doing the movies, they still have a blast doing it. In fact, they take some of their work home with them — literally.

According to Luda, Vin takes home a car from every single movie and secretly stashes it in his garage!

"He has a car from every single one," Luda laughed. "He doesn't even drive them. They're all tucked away in a garage somewhere and it's the craziest thing in the world. I’m so jealous right now I just can't take it! He never talks about it, so I'm glad you just asked that question!"

Luda said he always takes a car from set too, but he fixes them up and then gives them away to family members.

With "Fast 9" expected to be released in 2020, it looks like both guys will have another car to add to their collection!