Emma Stone, Viola Davis & Kate Beckinsale Hit Women in Film Pre-Oscar Bash

Viola Davis is good in a pinch.

Last year's best supporting actress Oscar-winner was sipping champagne at the annual Women in Film pre-Oscar cocktail event Friday night when the organization's president, Cathy Schulman, herself an Oscar-winner for "Crash," asked Davis if she could give a few remarks.

"I'm only doing this Cathy because I love you," Davis said before launching into a story about a time when she told her then five-year-old daughter that she was "complicated" and had to explain to her why that was a good thing.

"With all of our imperfections, with all of our complexities and confusion, we're worth it. This is a year of owning who we are," Davis said. "Even the women who are still in silence, the women who stepped up and spoke up, the women nominees, the women who could have been, should have been nominees. We're all worth it. That's what we need to come into the room with. That's what we need to go into 2018 and '19 with. The privilege of a lifetime is being exactly who we are."