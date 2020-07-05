Viola Davis, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Michelle Gellar And More Stars React To Nick Cordero’s Death

The Broadway and Hollywood community are sending all their love and support to Nick Cordero’s family, wife, Amanda and son Elvis, following the news of his death on Sunday. Nick passed away after a 95-day battle with coronavirus, his wife Amanda confirmed in a heartbreaking note on her Instagram.

“God has another angel in heaven now,” Amanda wrote alongside a black and white photo of her love. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday,” Amanda continued.

Many actors took to social media, responding on both Amanda’s Instagram post and also with their own messages to share their love and condolences.

“We love you and are here for you. Today and every day,” Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote.

“I am so so sorry for your loss. You have been a warrior these last few months. Truly an inspiration. Sending so much love your way,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote.

RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard….so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels…..❤❤❤🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/nRE3AmS0A2 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 6, 2020

🙏🏽💔Amanda Kloots’ husband, Nick Cordero,41 passed away this from COVID-19 complications. I’ve been following this story since the beginning (13 weeks)

Watching Amanda rally so hard with positivity, music and love always with a smile on her face. This is just crushing😢😢😢 RIH pic.twitter.com/8Abdab7BGm — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) July 6, 2020

Words can’t express the heartbreak clearly enough. He was one of the best. Everyone who knew him felt this way. This is such a profound loss. Rest In Peace, friend. We will miss you terribly. #NickCordero — Matt Doyle (@MattfDoyle) July 6, 2020

I didn’t know Nick Cordero personally but I’d been following his journey since he was hospitalized with covid 95 days ago. He fought so hard and today he lost his battle. What a tragic loss for his wife and baby. — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) July 6, 2020

Nick Cordero was one of us. This is really hard to understand. Fly, my good man. Sending love to Amanda and Elvis with all that I’ve got today. #RipNickCodero — Donald Webber Jr. (@donaldwebber) July 6, 2020

Musician, Joshua Radin, wrote, “Love you and heartbroken.’

“I am so sorry. I don’t know you but have prayed for you & your family since I first heard. Thinking of you and keeping you in my thoughts and prayers ❤️🙏,” Kyle Richards wrote.

I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family #NickCordero — james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) July 6, 2020

“Sending you so much strength and love,” Dakota Fanning shared.

“There are no words that i can write to take the pain away of his passing. all i can say is that i will forever be changed for having nick as a part of my life and i know his legacy will be one of inspiration, joy, and love… as that is how he lived his life. amanda, elvis, i am here for you for whatever you need. always. i love u,” Frankie Grande shared.

PHOTOS: Nick and Amanda’s Sweet Moments Together