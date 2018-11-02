'The Voice' Chris Kroeze and Michael Lee's Knockout Performance Will Give You Chills (EXCLUSIVE)

Ahead of "The Voice" on Monday, Access got an early look at the knockout performance between Chris Kroeze and Michael Lee from Team Blake — and the whole thing will give you chills!

Chris kicks things off with a rendition of Cam's "Burning House." His soulful and searing performance hit all the right notes, as he slowed down the song to give it even more of a singer-songwriter vibe.

Then in came Michael with his performance of "Whipping Post," which he totally rocked out too. The rousing performance even got coach Kelly Clarkson on her feet and shouting with joy.

Check out the full performances up top — and let us know if you agree that these two are both worthy of Blake's attention. In fact, it's hard to say who is going to win this knockout round, so you'll have to tune in on, Monday at 8/7 on NBC to see who wins this massive knockout!