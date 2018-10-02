This 'The Voice' Contestant Could Be Ben Affleck's Twin

Anyone else seeing double?

"The Voice" coaches and fans had to do a double take when a contestant that looks freakishly like Ben Affleck took the stage!

On Monday night, Steven Memmolo was hoping to turn some chairs during the blind auditions with his R&B rendition of "Spooky" by Classics IV. Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson turned for the singer, and as the other coaches flipped around they were shocked at his unexpected appearance.

"I swear it would be as if Ben Affleck could sing like Aretha Franklin," Adam said.