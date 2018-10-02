This 'The Voice' Contestant Could Be Ben Affleck's Twin

Anyone else seeing double?
"The Voice" coaches and fans had to do a double take when a contestant that looks freakishly like Ben Affleck took the stage!
On Monday night, Steven Memmolo was hoping to turn some chairs during the blind auditions with his R&B rendition of "Spooky" by Classics IV. Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson turned for the singer, and as the other coaches flipped around they were shocked at his unexpected appearance.
"I swear it would be as if Ben Affleck could sing like Aretha Franklin," Adam said.
The 35-year-old Bostonian then shared that he gets the comparison to the two-time Oscar winner all the time, and had even gotten it "a couple times" that same day!
"I really want you to go 'I'm Batman’," Kelly Clarkson joked.
Then Adam and Kelly debated on whether Michael Keaton or Ben Affleck had a better interpretation of the classic superhero before they jumped into discussing Steven's vocals.
"At this point, I feel like I've seen it all, and every once and a while, a Steve happens," said Adam. "You're a really special dude, and I love that song, too."
"What attracted me was your vocal approach and maturity. It was dope and amazing," Jennifer added.
After a short decision-making process, Steven chose Adam to be his coach.
We’ll be sure to keep an eye out for this Affleck doppelgänger!