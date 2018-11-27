'The Voice' Season 15 Has Its Top 10: Who Made It & Who Went Home?

"The Voice" Season 15 officially has its Top 10.
Spoiler alert! The artist eliminated from Tuesday's episode is about to be revealed.
Comeback Stage champ Lynnea Moorer said goodbye to NBC's hit singing competition after falling in the bottom two with DeAndre Nico.
In preparation for the Instant Save, the artists' respective coaches pleaded with viewers to tweet support for their favorite singer in the hopes of keeping them in the running.
Kelly Clarkson, who started working with Lynnea when she joined the live shows, championed the 18-year-old's perseverance throughout her unconventional journey on "The Voice." After not getting any chair turns during the blind auditions, Lynnea landed one of six spots in the inaugural Comeback Stage with fifth coach Kelsea Ballerini and ultimately won the chance to compete for America's vote.
DeAndre's coach Adam Levine expressed total shock over his placement in the bottom, declaring that the Texas native "deserves to be in the finale." Jennifer Hudson appeared to agree, throwing her shoe on stage during the R&B singer's performance of Tamela Mann's "Take Me To The King."
Ahead of host Carson Daly's final announcement, an on-screen graphic tracking the Instant Save votes showed DeAndre with an overwhelming lead over Lynnea. But, that doesn't mean her story is over.
In addition to her experience working with Kelly and Kelsea, Lynnea also won over another famous fan during her time on the show.
Following her performance of Camila Cabello's "Consequences" on Monday night, the pop princess herself tweeted praise for Lynnea and her "powerful" sound.
"WOWOWOWOW!!!!" Camila wrote, calling Lynnea's interpretation of her hit "so cool."
"Good luck, beautiful!" she added.
Joining DeAndre in the Top 10 are Kennedy Holmes and MaKenzie Thomas from Team JHud, Sarah Grace, Chevel Shepherd and Kymberli Joye from Team Kelly, Dave Fenley, Kirk Jay and Chris Kroeze from Team Blake and Reagan Strange from Team Adam.
"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.
