'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Team JHud's Tyshawn Colquitt & Zaxai Duke It Out To 'Love Lies' (EXCLUSIVE)

There's more fierce battles on the way on "The Voice"!

In a sneak peek at Monday's episode exclusive to Access, two of Team Jennifer's artists – Tyshawn Colquitt and Zaxai – present their Oscar-winning coach with one of her toughest decisions yet. The powerhouses both nail their soulful rendition of Khalid and Normani's "Love Lies," harmonizing and riffing to perfection.

WATCH: 'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Team JHud's Tyshawn Colquitt & Zaxai Duke It Out To 'Love Lies' (EXCLUSIVE)

The performance earned a standing O from Jennifer – and even had Kelly Clarkson dancing in her seat!

Which artist do you think should advance to the Knockout rounds?

"The Voice" airs on Mondays and Tuesdays 8/7c on NBC.

