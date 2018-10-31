'The Voice' Star Beverly McClellan Dies After Her Battle With Cancer

Beverly McClellan, an adored contestant on "The Voice," died Thursday Oct. 25 after a long battle with cancer.

The news was reported by Beverly's music partner that she passed away around 4:30 PM surrounded by family and friends.

In the very first season of the show, the 49-year-old wowed the "The Voice" coaches with her quirky rendition of "Piece of My Heart," which landed her a spot on Christina Aguilera's team. She cruised through the competition and became a fan favorite instantly.