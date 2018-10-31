'The Voice' Star Beverly McClellan Dies After Her Battle With Cancer

Beverly McClellan, an adored contestant on "The Voice," died Thursday Oct. 25 after a long battle with cancer.
The news was reported by Beverly's music partner that she passed away around 4:30 PM surrounded by family and friends.
In the very first season of the show, the 49-year-old wowed the "The Voice" coaches with her quirky rendition of "Piece of My Heart," which landed her a spot on Christina Aguilera's team. She cruised through the competition and became a fan favorite instantly.
Although she did not win, she was third-runner up and continued her music career thereafter.
Beverly had been spending a lot of time in a hospital in California in the last few months, receiving treatment as her Stage 4 endometrial cancer worsened, The Blast reports.
An artistic representation of Beverly McClellan, appearing on her Go-Fund-Me.
According to her Go-Fund-Me, Beverly was not responding well to chemotherapy and the cancer had spread to her other vital organs.
It is clear that Beverly was loved by many and had a special spirit that will never be forgotten. She will be greatly missed.