'The Voice' Top 10 Revealed As Team Adam's Sharane Calister Is Sent Home

Christiana Danielle and Sharane Calister face off for the "Instant Save" on "The Voice." (Credit: NBC)
"The Voice" had two people singing for an "Instant Save" on Tuesday's results show, and it ended up meaning a member of Team Adam was sent packing.
The show kicked off with star-packed performances from Janelle Monae singing "Make Me Feel," Team Adam singing "The Scientist" by Coldplay, and Team Alicia bringing down the house with "Gimme Shelter" by The Rolling Stones…
And then it was down to the big showdown between Team Alicia's Christiana Danielle and Team Adam's Sharane Calister who had to sing for the "Instant Save."
Sharane Calister sings for the "Instant Save" on "The Voice." (Credit: NBC)
Sharane took the stage and put down a stunning performance of Beyonce's "If I Were a Boy." Then Christiana followed it up with a spellbinding performance of Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years."
The battle was definitely equally matched, but the judges ultimately chose to save Christiana, meaning Sharane was sent packing.
The Top 10 "The Voice" contestants are below…
Team Adam:
Rayshun LaMarr
Jackie Verna
Team Alicia:
Britton Buchanan
Christiana Danielle
Jackie Foster
Team Kelly:
Brynn Cartelli
Kaleb Lee
Team Blake:
Pryor Baird
Spensha Baker
Kyla Jade