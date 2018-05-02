'The Voice' Top 10 Revealed As Team Adam's Sharane Calister Is Sent Home

"The Voice" had two people singing for an "Instant Save" on Tuesday's results show, and it ended up meaning a member of Team Adam was sent packing.

The show kicked off with star-packed performances from Janelle Monae singing "Make Me Feel," Team Adam singing "The Scientist" by Coldplay, and Team Alicia bringing down the house with "Gimme Shelter" by The Rolling Stones…

And then it was down to the big showdown between Team Alicia's Christiana Danielle and Team Adam's Sharane Calister who had to sing for the "Instant Save."