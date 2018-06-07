Walker Hayes and Wife Laney's Newborn Baby Dies: She Is 'Now Safely In Heaven'

Country singer Walker Hayes did not attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday after he revealed the devastating news that his newborn daughter had died.

Walker shared a statement on his Twitter account after his absence at the Nashville Award show.

"It is with great sadness that Laney and I share the news with you that our sweet Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven. Thank you for honor ing our privacy as we grieve.

Walker is married to Laney and Oakleigh was their seventh child together.