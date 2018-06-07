Walker Hayes and Wife Laney's Newborn Baby Dies: She Is 'Now Safely In Heaven'

Laney Beville Hayes and Walker Hayes attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM)
Country singer Walker Hayes did not attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday after he revealed the devastating news that his newborn daughter had died.
Walker shared a statement on his Twitter account after his absence at the Nashville Award show.
"It is with great sadness that Laney and I share the news with you that our sweet Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven. Thank you for honor ing our privacy as we grieve.
Walker is married to Laney and Oakleigh was their seventh child together.
"Walker has canceled his immediate upcoming appearances to be home with Beville and their children. We ask that everyone respectfully give them their privacy in this difficult time,” the statement concluded.
Hayes was nominated for breakthrough video of the year for his video for "You Broke Up With Me" during Wednesday's CMT Awards and was scheduled to perform at the awards show in Nashville.