'The Walking Dead's' Tom Payne Reveals He's Engaged!

"The Walking Dead's" Tom Payne is engaged to model and singer Jennifer Akerman.

The actor revealed the news on Sunday night's "Talking Dead," while telling host Chris Hardwick about – SPOILER ALERT – getting the call from the AMC's drama's showrunner, Angela Kang, that his character was being killed off.



"I got the call like, an episode before and I was texting my girlfriend, now fiancée," Tom said, referring to Jennifer, who was in the crowd for the live episode.