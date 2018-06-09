Walmart Yodel Boy Mason Ramsey Releases New Version Of 'Lovesick Blues'

Walmart yodel boy is back at it!
Mason Ramsey, who rose to viral fame when he was seen yodeling in a Walmart, has released a new version of the song that started it all.
On Thursday, he published a brand new version of "Lovesick Blues" on his YouTube channel.
"The song that started it all. Went and recorded a special version for y'all. Hope you like it," he wrote on Twitter.
Fans were super happy for the new bop and flooded social media with praise for the tune.
The 11-year-old has had quite a year following becoming internet royalty. He's been on "Ellen," he performed at Coachella and he even was at the 2018 CMT Awards!
The sky's the limit for yodel boy!
-- Stephanie Swaim