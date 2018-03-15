Wanda Sykes Will Bring Her Comedy Chops To The 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards As Host!

Wanda Sykes is bringing her witty banter and hosting prowess to the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles!

The "black-ish" star will host the the annual award gala on April 12 at the Beverly Hilton, which honors media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. During the award show, Britney Spears will be honored with the Vanguard Award and "Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons will be given the Stephen F. Kolzak award.

GLAAD also announced on Thursday that there will be special appearances from Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and "Master of None" star Lena Waithe. Chloe Grace Moretz and recently-engaged YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous, are also expected to attend the award show.

Sykes was the perfect person to host the show. She was a vocal opponent of California’s Proposition 8, which would prohibit marriage equality in the state, and publicly came out at a rally voicing her opposition of the ballot. She was an active and outspoken proponent of marriage equality by hosting events and fundraising to ensure that everyone could live the life they love.

"Wanda Sykes' humor, wit, and status as one of the most visible out women in Hollywood make her the perfect host for the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO. "At a time when LGBTQ acceptance and equality are eroding, it’s more important than ever that we celebrate the best in LGBTQ representation, and share a few laughs along the way."

