Watch Chance the Rapper Propose To Girlfriend Kirsten Corley

Chance the Rapper is officially off the market!
The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, got down on one knee during a Fourth of July party and proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Katrina Corley.
In a video posted to the Shade Room, Chance can be seen shirtless, down on one knee and uttering the words, "Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?"
Chance then asked their 2-year-old daughter Kensli to join in on the special moment. Little Kensli, who is clad in a swimsuit, looked beyond excited as she joined her parents on the momentous occasion.
Chance has never been shy about his feelings for Kirsten. On her birthday this year, he shared this super sweet love note.
"From the beginning beginning to the end end. You are my oldest and best friend. You are responsible for everyone of the most wonderful things in my life. I’m forever grateful that God made me find you, and even more grateful that you made me find God. Forever and ever babe. Happy Birthday," Chance wrote alongside a ton of photos of them together.
Congratulations to the happy couple!