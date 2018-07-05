Watch Chance the Rapper Propose To Girlfriend Kirsten Corley

Chance the Rapper is officially off the market!

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, got down on one knee during a Fourth of July party and proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Katrina Corley.

In a video posted to the Shade Room, Chance can be seen shirtless, down on one knee and uttering the words, "Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?"

Chance then asked their 2-year-old daughter Kensli to join in on the special moment. Little Kensli, who is clad in a swimsuit, looked beyond excited as she joined her parents on the momentous occasion.