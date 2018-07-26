Watch The Emotional New Trailer For 'I Am Paul Walker'

It's been nearly five years since Paul Walker tragically died in a car accident, but his legacy continues to live on.

In the new documentary "I Am Paul Walker," friends and family of the late actor take a heartfelt look back at his life. This marks the first time most of them have publicly mourned after Paul's death as they open up about what it was like to lose him so early.

While Paul was most famous for his role in the blockbuster "Fast & Furious" franchise, his family reveals the beloved star never cared much for the Hollywood lifestyle.