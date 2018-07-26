Watch The Emotional New Trailer For 'I Am Paul Walker'

It's been nearly five years since Paul Walker tragically died in a car accident, but his legacy continues to live on.
In the new documentary "I Am Paul Walker," friends and family of the late actor take a heartfelt look back at his life. This marks the first time most of them have publicly mourned after Paul's death as they open up about what it was like to lose him so early.
While Paul was most famous for his role in the blockbuster "Fast & Furious" franchise, his family reveals the beloved star never cared much for the Hollywood lifestyle.
"My daughter, my surfing—that's the life and that's what I care about," director Rob Cohen remembers Paul saying.
"He would always say he wanted to be a park ranger, make $28,000 a year and live in the wilderness. That's always wanted to do," his brother Cody Walker added.
The first trailer gives fans a look at what to expect in the documentary, including never-before-seen footage from his childhood and teenage years. "I Am Paul Walker" also reflects on the actor's daredevil side and his passion for racing with behind-the-scenes clips from "Fast & Furious."
Paul's co-star Tyrese Gibson asks a heartbreaking question in the trailer: "If you loved him the way we did, you would say 'Why him and not us?'"
"I Am Paul Walker" premieres August 11 on the Paramount Network.