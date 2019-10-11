Watch Kate Hudson’s 1-Year-Old Daughter Adorably Practice Her Walk In A Kurt Russell Onesie

Kate Hudson‘s little girl is already on the move!

Nine days after daughter Rani Rose’s first birthday, Kate snapped a video of the tot adorably ambling toward her – and doing so in style!

The 1-year-old wore a tiny onesie adorned with the face of her grandfather Kurt Russell, in character as his iconic, eyepatch-wearing “Escape From New York” character S.D. “Snake” Plissken.

“Walking into Friday with Snake…. #TGIF #AndShesOff,” Kate captioned the video.

While this was the internet’s first time seeing Rani walking, Kate’s baby girl has been mobile for more than a month. The Fabletics co-founder revealed to Access Hollywood at Michael Kors’ New York Fashion Week runway show on Sept. 11 that her daughter had finally hit the special milestone – putting her a tiny bit behind her brothers, Ryder and Bingham.

“She just started walking and she’s the latest of all my kids,” Kate shared. “Ryder was up at nine months and starting to move. Bing was 10 months, and she’s now 11 months, and she just took her first steps – right before I left [for New York], thank God. I was like, ‘OK, I got it!’ I was afraid that I’d be gone, and then I would have been devastated.”

WATCH: Kate Hudson Reveals How Daughter Rani Is Different From Her Sons: ‘She’s Pretty Fierce’



While Rani may have been a tad behind her brothers in the walking department, she was quick to put her own stamp on the family and already has a vibrant personality.

“I think it’s so different,” Kate told Access of raising a daughter after 15 years of being a boy mom. “In the beginning, obviously, you have a baby, and everyone’s like, ‘Is it so different?!’ I’m like, ‘No. They breastfeed.'”

“And then the second they start interacting … She’s amazing, and she’s pretty fierce. She’s quite a personality. This personality coming out is very strong,” the mom of three gushed.

When Rani turned 1 on Oct. 2, Kate celebrated by sharing a video of some of their precious mother-daughter moments.

“And what a year it’s a been. A big Happy 1st Birthday to Rani Rose,” she wrote.