Watch North West Hilariously Roast Mom Kim Kardashian's Disney Princess Makeover

(Instagram)
Kim Kardashian's kids say the darndest things!
The 37-year-old momma made an appearance on "Glam Masters" star Kandee Johnson's YouTube channel on Monday where she was transformed into Princess Jasmine. While Kandee perfectly recreated Princess Jasmine's animated "Aladdin" look, North West was hilariously unimpressed.
Kim FaceTimed her sassy daughter to show off her makeover.
"Hey North, it's Princess Jasmine. I have your mommy's phone. She wanted me to call you and tell you she's on my magic carpet on her way home," she said in an attempt to sound like the Disney Princess.
"You don't look like Jasmine," North replied. "You're really Kim. It's Kim … Your voice doesn't sound like Jasmine!"
Kim ends up losing it, and even tries to raise her voice into an even higher octave to imitate the princess. Ultimately, she ends up laughing so hard she cries as she tries to impress North.
Better luck next time, Kim and Kandee!