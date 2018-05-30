Watch North West Hilariously Roast Mom Kim Kardashian's Disney Princess Makeover

Kim FaceTimed her sassy daughter to show off her makeover.

"Hey North, it's Princess Jasmine. I have your mommy's phone. She wanted me to call you and tell you she's on my magic carpet on her way home," she said in an attempt to sound like the Disney Princess.

"You don't look like Jasmine," North replied. "You're really Kim. It's Kim … Your voice doesn't sound like Jasmine!"