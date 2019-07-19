Watch Sam Smith’s Fierce Dance Moves In ‘How Do You Sleep” Music Video

Sam Smith just proved that he has more to offer than sad ballads and love songs!

On Friday, the “Dancing With A Stranger” singer released the video for his new single “How Do You Sleep” and we are totally shook by his fierce dance moves!

The video opens with the British hitmaker sitting on an abandoned set before he is dragged away by a man and laid on the ground.

The song picks up when Sam is joined by a group of shirtless male dancers in all black while he sits in a chair in the center.

The “Stay With Me” singer then stands to perform some seriously sassy moves with the group — and we have to admit that we may be borrowing some of these moves during our next night out!

Sam’s new breakup anthem also has a slightly new sound, paring his haunting vocals with an upbeat rhythm that is perfect for any mood.

The “Too Good At Goodbyes” singer teased the video on Twitter last week, revealing that his “inner dancing queen is about to come out.”

I have never been this excited for a release. Ah My inner dancing queen is about to come out. You ready? July 19th x pic.twitter.com/4jvkR3kxlM — Sam Smith (@samsmith) July 12, 2019

“I’ve never been this excited for a release,” he tweeted.

His fans are definitely here for it, too.

“I’m living for @samsmith shaking his hips and dancing,” one fan tweeted.

“The queer energy!!! Go on Sam!” Said another.

The sass, the hip shake, the tear wipe at the end; all fire on fire.

Watch the full video below!

