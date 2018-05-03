Watch Taylor Swift Ride A Unicorn-Cat & Live Out Her 'Wildest Dreams' In New TV Spot

Taylor Swift is living out her "Wildest Dreams."

The "Delicate" singer stars in a magical new commercial for DirecTV and Taylor Swift Now where she rides a unicorn-cat through the woods … seriously.

Taylor Swift - DirecTV Commercial

Taylor takes viewers on this magical journey in style, wearing a rainbow sweater and matching rainbow shorts. If her beast looks familiar, it may be because her unicorn-cat shares a striking similarity to her real life feline friend, Olivia Benson. Too cute!

With the opening night of her Reputation Stadium Tour just days away, Taylor has been active on Instagram giving fans a sneak peek at the show's epic production. 

Taylor Swift Drops More 'Reputation' Tour Details While Getting Kisses From Her Mom's Dog

Swifties can expect three massive stages, insane visuals and a mix of old and new music. It's yet to be confirmed if her unicorn-cat will make an appearance, though! 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News