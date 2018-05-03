Watch Taylor Swift Ride A Unicorn-Cat & Live Out Her 'Wildest Dreams' In New TV Spot

Taylor Swift is living out her "Wildest Dreams."
The "Delicate" singer stars in a magical new commercial for DirecTV and Taylor Swift Now where she rides a unicorn-cat through the woods … seriously.
Taylor takes viewers on this magical journey in style, wearing a rainbow sweater and matching rainbow shorts. If her beast looks familiar, it may be because her unicorn-cat shares a striking similarity to her real life feline friend, Olivia Benson. Too cute!
With the opening night of her Reputation Stadium Tour just days away, Taylor has been active on Instagram giving fans a sneak peek at the show's epic production.
Swifties can expect three massive stages, insane visuals and a mix of old and new music. It's yet to be confirmed if her unicorn-cat will make an appearance, though!