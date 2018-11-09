The Weeknd Couldn't Take His Eyes Off Bella Hadid At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party (EXCLUSIVE)

The Weeknd only had eyes for his Victoria's Secret Angel and ladylove Bella Hadid.

Bella and The Weeknd appeared "loved up, happy, and he couldn’t take his eyes off of her," a source told Access about the pair as they hit the after party at Avenue in New York City with Beefeater Pink last night. According to our source, the couple arrived hand in and hand and were totally smitten with each other throughout the evening following the hugely successful VS fashion show.

The duo started dating again after a brief split earlier this year and it seems like they are definitely going strong. The couple partied it up alongside quite a few of the VS models and their loves, including Behati Prinsloo and her husband Adam Levine, who held down the fort in the VIP section. Behati and Adam, Bella and The Weeknd, and Gigi Hadid all hung out together in the VIP both all night.

Love was also in the air for model Barbara Palvin and her main squeeze Dylan Spouse and model Lais Ribeiro and NBA star Joakim Noah. The couples all hit the party together and took to social media to show off how much fun they had. The after-party was definitely star packed too! Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, and The Chainsmokers joined the party after they performed at the VS fashion show.

According to our source, Bella and The Weeknd exited the party holding hands around midnight.

Talk about a sexy night out for all.

WATCH: Victoria's Secret Models Turn Up The Sexy At The VS Fashion Show After-Party!