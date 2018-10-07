Wells Adams Claps Back At Hater Who Dissed Sarah Hyland's Glasses

Wells Adams always has Sarah Hyland's back.
The "Bachelor in Paradise" star shared a snap on Instagram with his lady, arm-in-arm at Entertainment Weekly's pre-Emmy party, which took place in September.
Wells rocks a dapper blue suit and tie, while his "Modern Family" star love is wearing a flowing dress, which she accessorized with a set of sexy specs.
But one hater sounded off in the in comments saying, "I don't get the glasses look at all?"
Which set off Wells who responded, "Oh, it's so she can see s***."
Wells has a history of defending his lady love, he recently sounded off on another hater who criticized Sarah's body.
The "Vampire Academy" star shared a snap showing off her bikini body on Friday, rocking a yellow and red teeny swimsuit. She looked fierce, rocking curly hair and glasses.
"#feelinmyselffriday Thought I came up with a cool new hashtag... turns out I’m wrong. ALSO. Turns out I’m not the first person to take a selfie in the bathroom... weird. #showyourscars#gryffindor," she wrote.
One hater took to the comment section to leave a rude remark writing, "Eat a doughnut."
Wells quickly clapped back writing, "Eat s***."
Sarah loved her boyfriend's clap back, sharing a photo of the text exchange on her Twitter.
"I love @wellsadams," she wrote.
Don't come for Sarah, because her man will clap back!
-- Stephanie Swaim