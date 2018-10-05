Wells Adams Tells Sarah Hyland's Body Shamer To 'Eat S***'

Wells Adams isn't afraid to go to bat for his girlfriend!

The "Bachelor in Paradise" bartender had choice words for an Instagram troll who criticized Sarah Hyland's thin figure on Friday.

Wells' social media spat was triggered by a selfie Sarah posted in a tiny red-and-gold bikini. The "Modern Family" star tagged the photo "#FeelinMyselfFriday," encouraging others to feel confident in their skin.

"Thought I came up with a cool new hashtag... turns out I’m wrong," she joked in her caption. "ALSO. Turns out I'm not the first person to take a selfie in the bathroom... weird. #showyourscars #gryffindor."