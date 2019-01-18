Wendy Williams is taking an extended break from he daytime talk show, “The Wendy Williams Show.” A statement from the Williams Hunter family shared on Friday reveals that the veteran host will be taking a break while she recovers from a fractured shoulder and deals with complications from her Graves disease diagnosis.

“As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being. Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time,” the statement read.

Wendy’s producer and distributor for her show also shared a statement about her long-term hiatus.

“For over ten years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family. We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready. The Wendy Williams Show will air repeat episodes the week of January 21st and will produce original episodes with a variety of hosts starting the week of January 28th.”

Wendy took a break from her show last year after she had fainted on her television show’s Halloween episode. She revealed at the time that she had become dehydrated and and overheated due to her heavy Statue of Liberty costume. Following her episode, she did take a 3-week break from her show and later revealed she had been diagnosed with Graves disease.

“The Wendy Williams Show” is currently in its 10th season.