Wendy Williams Skewers Rob Kardashian After He Complains About Blac Chyna's Six Flags Outburst

Wendy Williams took the gloves off as she laid into Rob Kardashian and Black Chyna on her show on Tuesday morning.

The "Wendy Show" host sounded off on Rob Kardashian's social media complaints about his ex, Blac Chyna, and her recent outburst at Six Flags. On Easter Sunday, Black Chyna was spotted swinging a stroller toward another park-goer after she claimed that they got too close to her child. Rob and Blac Chyna share daughter, Dream. Their daughter dream was not visible in the video, but was at the park with her mother.

Rob was reportedly upset by the outburst, but Wendy wasn't having it. Wendy addressed the situation at Six Flags and also packed a punch as she told Rob why he doesn't have any right to complain about her antics.