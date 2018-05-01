'Westworld' Renewed For Season 3

"Westworld" will ride again into a third season.
On Tuesday, HBO announced the sci-fi fantasy drama had been picked up for another season.
"It's been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew," HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement. "From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us."
"Westworld," from executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, follows the future-set story of android hosts as they find sentience in the Delos-owned park, and the humans around them.
The show is currently two episodes into its second season.
The drama stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Ed Harris and more.
"Westworld" airs Sundays at 9 PM ET/PT on HBO.
-- Jolie Lash