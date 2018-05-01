'Westworld' Renewed For Season 3

"Westworld" will ride again into a third season.

On Tuesday, HBO announced the sci-fi fantasy drama had been picked up for another season.

"It's been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew," HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement. "From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us."