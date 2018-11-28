What Is A Puja Ceremony? Inside Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Pre-Wedding Ritual

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are mere days away from tying the knot, and they've already kicked off their pre-ceremony festivities on a traditional note.

On Wednesday morning, the bride and groom participated in a Hindu puja ceremony at the Mumbai home of Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, according to The Hindustan Times.

Wedding planner Seema Chenam, co-founder of Elegant Events, tells Access that a puja prayer – "a way to ask God for blessings" – is often conducted in the lead-up to an Indian wedding ceremony.

"Usually, it's done to Lord Ganesha," a Hindu deity revered as the remover of obstacles, Chenam explains. The purpose of the prayer is to "bless the marriage and remove any obstacles that may occur during this auspicious occasion."

