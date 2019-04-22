When Will Luke Perry’s Last ‘Riverdale’ Episode Air?

Luke Perry’s final episode on “Riverdale” will air on Wednesday and fans are already preparing for a very difficult road ahead without Fred Andrews.

“Riverdale” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted the news alongside a photo of Luke playing his iconic character.

“This week’s Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote. “Wish these scenes could go on forever…”

The episode, which is titled, “Chapter Fifty-Four: Fear the Reaper,” Jellybean (Trinity Likins) goes missing, which leads Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Gladys (Gina Gershon) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) out on an epic search to bring her him.

Archie (KJ Apa) is still dealing with the fallout from his boxing match.

Cole told Access in an exclusive interview just days after Luke’s death that it has been hard to deal with the loss of Luke, especially because he was so beloved by everyone in their “Riverdale” family.

Luke passed away on March 4, 2019, after he suffered a massive stroke at his Sherman Oaks, Calif., home.

