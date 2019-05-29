Where Are Jenelle Evans’ Kids?

WATCH: ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Jenelle Evans Temporarily Loses Custody Of All 3 Of Her Kids (Reports)



“Teen Mom” alum Jenelle Evans has temporarily lost custody of her three children Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2.

According to multiple reports, a judge ruled that the reality star and her husband David Eason will not regain custody of Evans’ kids amid concerns over David allegedly killing the family dog.

According to several sources, 4-year-old Kaiser, whom Jenelle shares with her ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, was taken from the couple’s North Carolina home to stay with Nathan’s mother Doris.

Nathan was one of the multiple people that testified against the couple in court, according to TMZ, worried that his child was in an unsafe environment.

The MTV star’s son Jace, whom she welcomed on the first season on “Teen Mom” with ex Andrew Lewis, is with Jenelle’s mother Barbara. Barbara has maintained custody of Jace for the majority of his life.

Jenelle’s youngest child Ensley, whom she shares with husband David, is also being temporarily cared for by Barbara.

“Of course, I would like Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first,” Barbara said in a statement to E! News.

Earlier this month, Jenelle was fired from “Teen Mom 2,” following the alleged murder of her dog, Nugget.

Jenelle’s rep had no comment on the latest development in the CPS investigation, but said in a statement on Tuesday that the reality star is “cooperating with the judge and legal team from court.”