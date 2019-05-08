Which Designer Was Meghan Markle Wearing During Her Postpartum Photocall?

Meghan Markle went with a rising-star designer for her debut of Baby Sussex on Wednesday!
The Duchess of Sussex, 37, opted for a sleeveless white trench dress designed by London-based British designer Grace Wales Bonner as she introduced the world to her newborn son.
Grace is a prize-winning menswear designer from southeast London born to a Jamaican father and an English mother.
“Wales Bonner uses her mixed race-heritage as a key reference in her collections,” according to the Business of Fashion website. “Her work explores representations of black male sexuality and identity, through exceptional craftsmanship and embellishments.”
Meghan paired the dress with a pair of nude suede Manolo Blahnik pointed pumps and an 18-karat gold turquoise necklace by Jennifer Meyer.
Prince Harry sported a sharp light grey suit as he carried their son, who was wrapped in an ivory blanket with a matching cap.
“I mean, I have the two best guys in the world. So, I’m really happy,” Meghan said at the press conference in Windsor Castle.
“He has the sweetest temperament,” she added. “He’s really calm.”
