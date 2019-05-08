Which Designer Was Meghan Markle Wearing During Her Postpartum Photocall?

Meghan Markle went with a rising-star designer for her debut of Baby Sussex on Wednesday!

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, opted for a sleeveless white trench dress designed by London-based British designer Grace Wales Bonner as she introduced the world to her newborn son.

Grace is a prize-winning menswear designer from southeast London born to a Jamaican father and an English mother.

“Wales Bonner uses her mixed race-heritage as a key reference in her collections,” according to the Business of Fashion website. “Her work explores representations of black male sexuality and identity, through exceptional craftsmanship and embellishments.”

READ: Meghan Markle Accentuates Her Postpartum Bump In First Photos Since Giving Birth: Why It’s Important!

Meghan paired the dress with a pair of nude suede Manolo Blahnik pointed pumps and an 18-karat gold turquoise necklace by Jennifer Meyer.

Prince Harry sported a sharp light grey suit as he carried their son, who was wrapped in an ivory blanket with a matching cap.

“I mean, I have the two best guys in the world. So, I’m really happy,” Meghan said at the press conference in Windsor Castle.

READ: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share Private Pics With Baby Sussex On Their Instagram From Fashion Photographer

“He has the sweetest temperament,” she added. “He’s really calm.”