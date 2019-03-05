Who Are Luke Perry’s Kids?

The world is mourning the loss of beloved actor, Luke Perry, who passed away on Monday following a massive stroke.

There has been an outpouring of love and support from the Hollywood community sent to Luke’s family, including his two children, Jack, 21, and Sophie, 18.

Luke shared his two children with ex-wife “Minnie” Sharp, who he married in 1993. The couple divorced in 2003 and shared joint custody from there on out.

So, where are they now?

Jack has followed in his father’s footsteps into the entertainment industry, but as a professional wrestler. He was signed by All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and goes by the alias “Jungle Boy Nate Coy.”

Fitting to his wrestling persona, Jack sports a curly main of hair and a very fit physique, which he shows off on his Instagram account under the name, “boy_myth_legend” and sells his own merchandise.

Since Jan. 29, Luke’s daughter Sophie has been living in Malawi, Africa, with a group of volunteers to work on community development projects. People Magazine reports that Sophie rushed home from abroad before her father’s death on Monday in Los Angeles.

Under the name “lemonperry” on Instagram, Sophie has posted multiple photos with her dad whom she was incredibly close with.

Back in June, she posted a sweet shot of Luke kissing her cheek before she headed off to prom.

In October, she shared a pic of her and her dad from the neck down, commenting on their “iconic” fashion.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jack, Sophie, and the rest of their family during this difficult time.

